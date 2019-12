Wall Street stocks finished at records again Monday, with an executive shakeup at Boeing lifting the Dow, as a holiday-shortened week opened with a flourish.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones industrial Average stood at 28,552.31, up 0.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent to 3,224.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 8,945.65.

The session marked the third straight record finishes for the Dow and S&P 500 and eighth straight high close for the Nasdaq.

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 KSA 00:26 - GMT 21:26