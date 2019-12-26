Egypt’s GASC buys 34,450 tonnes of soyoil in local vegoils tender: Trade

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) bought 34,450 tons of soyoil in a local vegetable oils tender on Thursday, traders said.



GASC had been seeking at least 3,000 tons of local soyoil and 2,000 tons of local sunflower oil in the tender for February 1-15 arrival. It received no offers for sunflower oil, traders said.

Last Update: Thursday, 26 December 2019 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36