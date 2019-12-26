Egypt’s current account deficit narrows, FDI up in July-September 2019

Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $1.382 billion in July to September 2019 from $2.012 billion in the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows during the period, which is the first quarter of Egypt’s 2019/2020 financial year, rose to $2.353 billion from $1.415 billion a year earlier.
Barring its oil sector, Egypt had been struggling to attract FDI for years. Its non-oil FDI hit its lowest since 2014 in the third quarter of the 2018/2019 fiscal year.
“FDI is almost double quarter-on-quarter and up 67 percent year-on-year,” said Allen Sandeep, head of research at Naeem Brokerage.
The jump was “led by higher non-oil investments ... a long awaited development, which is also a key performance indicator post-implementation of the tough economic reforms.”
Since November 2016, Egypt has devalued the pound by about half, hiked fuel prices several times and introduced a value-added tax in reforms tied to a three-year $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
