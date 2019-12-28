Youth make up over two-thirds of Saudi Arabia: Survey

Youth, categorized as individuals aged 0-34 years, make up 67.02 percent of the total population of Saudi Arabia, according to a report released by the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat) on Friday.

The Saudi Youth Development Survey for 2019, which was carried out in Q2 2019 and prepared by GaStat, aimed to highlight the issues and challenges facing youth by identifying their needs, education, work and economic status, among a number of other categories.

The report noted that those aged between 15-34 years amounted to 36.7 percent of the population, with males making up a marginally larger number at 51.03 percent, with females representing 48.97 percent.

From an economic perspective, 68.91 percent of youth reported having a monthly income that allowed them to fulfill all of their financial commitments.

With regard to savings, 44.71 percent reported being able to save part of their monthly income. The gender disparity in this figure was higher than others, with 43.62 percent of males reporting savings, compared to 50.19 percent of females.

As social media has come to dominate the region, the survey showed the percentage of youth that use social media websites has reached 98.43 percent, with a little over a third adding that their personal relationships have been affected by the technology.

