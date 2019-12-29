Dubai sets record spending target for 2020

The Dubai government will spend a record 66.4 billion dirhams ($18.08 billion) in 2020 to support the Expo 2020 event, state media said in a tweet on Sunday.

Dubai also adopted a three-year budget cycle from 2020 to 2022, with a total expenditure of 196 billion dirhams ($53 billion), the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a separate tweet.

The figure for 2020 marks an increase over the 56.8 billion dirhams ($15.5 billion) in capital expenditure under the 2019 budget.

The government expects the global trade exhibition to generate billions of dirhams for the United Arab Emirates’ economy as it struggles with sluggish rates of growth amid a real estate slump, which has sent property prices to record lows.

The Expo will be held between October 2020 and April 2021.

Official figures released on Saturday showed that Dubai’s external trade rose 6 percent to 1.02 trillion dirhams ($277.74 billion) in the first nine month of 2019.

Authorities reported that exports rose 23 percent to 118 billion dirhams, re-exports increased 4 percent to 312 billion dirhams, and imports rose 3 percent to 589 billion dirhams.

