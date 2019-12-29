Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies: Minister

Sudan’s transitional government is to postpone lifting fuel subsidies, initially planned as part of the 2020 budget, the information minister said.
The removal will not be implemented until a conference to discuss economic reforms in March, Faisal Saleh told Reuters.
