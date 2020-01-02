ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold January 8 press conference: Lawyer

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Thursday, 2 January 2020
Text size A A A

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Wednesday, two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.

The circumstances surrounding Ghosn’s escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 2 January 2020 KSA 23:17 - GMT 20:17
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold January 8 press conference: Lawyer
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed