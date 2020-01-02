Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold January 8 press conference: Lawyer

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on January 8, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Wednesday, two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.
The circumstances surrounding Ghosn’s escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.
