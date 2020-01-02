ECONOMY
Saudi Aviation and BAE Systems sign MOU on aircraft maintenance

Saudi Aviation Association and BAE Systems sign MOU. (SPA)
Al Arabiya English Thursday, 2 January 2020
The Saudi Aviation Association signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with BAE Systems Saudi Development and Training on Wednesday to enhance the local market for aircraft maintenance, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

The MOU also highlighted efforts that the two organizations would work on to develop Saudi youth in fields that are compatible with aircraft maintenance and operation now and in the future.

President of the Saudi Aviation Association, Prince Fahd bin Meshaal bin Saud, expressed his optimism at this step, adding that the Association seeks through its plans to upgrade its services to keep pace with the Kingdom’s developments in Aviation.

Last Update: Thursday, 2 January 2020 KSA 09:06 - GMT 06:06
