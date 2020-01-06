ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Iraq’s bonds test one-year low after Trump sanctions threat

Iranian (C), Iraqi (R) and US (L) currency is on display at a money changers station. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, London Monday, 6 January 2020
Text size A A A

Iraq’s benchmark dollar bonds tested a one year low on Monday amid sharply escalating tensions across the region.

The country’s 2023 issue dropped as much as 4.1 cents on the dollar in early London trading, having seen its biggest fall since issuance on Friday following the US killing of Iran’s top military commander at Baghdad airport.

Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack and Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for US and other foreign troops to leave the country following the moves.

US President Donald Trump hit back warning Iraq could be hit by sanctions “like they’ve never seen before”.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 6 January 2020 KSA 12:29 - GMT 09:29
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Iraq’s bonds test one-year low after Trump sanctions threat
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed