Lebanese banking association condemns delay in forming new government: Statement

Lebanon’s banking association condemned on Wednesday what it called a “great and irresponsible tardiness” in forming a new government, following a night of vandalism on Tuesday against banks.



In a statement, the group said that banks were doing as much as they can “to preserve what is left of our national economy,” and that the delay in forming a new government had made them a target of violence.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 KSA 14:13 - GMT 11:13