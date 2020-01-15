Lebanese banking association condemns delay in forming new government: Statement

Lebanon’s banking association condemned on Wednesday what it called a “great and irresponsible tardiness” in forming a new government, following a night of vandalism on Tuesday against banks.
In a statement, the group said that banks were doing as much as they can “to preserve what is left of our national economy,” and that the delay in forming a new government had made them a target of violence.
