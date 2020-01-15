ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Lebanese banking association condemns delay in forming new government: Statement

A man heads to the Lebanese central bank, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (AP)
Reuters, Beirut Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Text size A A A

Lebanon’s banking association condemned on Wednesday what it called a “great and irresponsible tardiness” in forming a new government, following a night of vandalism on Tuesday against banks.

In a statement, the group said that banks were doing as much as they can “to preserve what is left of our national economy,” and that the delay in forming a new government had made them a target of violence.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 KSA 14:13 - GMT 11:13
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Lebanese banking association condemns delay in forming new government: Statement
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed