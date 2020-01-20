Foreign direct investment to Saudi up at $3.50 bln in Jan-Sept 2019

Foreign direct investment to Saudi Arabia rose to $3.50 billion in the first nine months of 2019 from $3.18 billion a year ago, Invest Saudi said on Sunday, citing figures from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.



A total of 1,130 of foreign companies were created in 2019, a 54 percent increase from a year ago, said Invest Saudi, a state body in charge of promoting foreign investments, adding that this was the biggest rise in 10 years.



The government has made attracting greater foreign investment a cornerstone of its Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy of the world’s top oil exporter away from a reliance on crude revenues.

Last Update: Monday, 20 January 2020 KSA 01:57 - GMT 22:57