Middle East growth ‘is no longer a question of if but when’: Saudi Minister

Economic growth in the Middle East “is no longer a question of if but when,” the Saudi Arabian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah al-Swaha said during a panel discussion on the first day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Minister added that he is “very bullish on the region” and that it will “return to the days of growth.”

The panel discussion centered on the outlook for the Middle East’s economy. Panelists pointed to the region’s key strength being in its youth. While most of the developed world is struggling to deal with an aging population, the Middle East features a young, tech-savvy population, al-Swaha said.

The panel noted that key to leveraging this strength is the use of technology. “Undoubtedly digitalization is the largest economic multiplier and social equalizer,” al-Swaha said. Regional economies have already made great strides towards this, with al-Swaha pointing to Saudi Arabia’s ranking as third for framework for digital businesses among G20 countries as an example.

To continue these successes, the Middle East region needs “to innovate and regulate” in order to secure its future economic growth, he added.

The knowledge economy

This growth will not come easily however. “It’s a reality that nine in every 10 jobs are going to require data analysis and digital skills so that is something that has to incorporated in policy frameworks,” noted Ministry of International Cooperation of Egypt and panelist Rania al-Mashat.

With automation likely to replace a sizeable number of jobs policymakers will need to “rethink the education model that they provide,” she added.

Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh noted that the West Bank has already taken steps to solve this issue, “We have cancelled 120 majors at local Palestinian universities because they are no longer relevant and have introduced new 60 majors to universities.”

“There are so many jobs that will die, there are so many jobs that will be born,” he added.

These new majors are focused chiefly on computer programming and other data related subjects. This move was supported by sentiments made by Majid Jafar, the CEO of Crescent Petroleum.

“It’s no longer about land and factories, it’s a knowledge economy,” Jafar said, and emphasizing the need for education reform and including women in the workforce.

Connecting the region

Alain Bejjani, the CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, meanwhile focused on the need for Middle Eastern economies to become more interconnected in order to succeed, an issue regulators and governments need to work on to fix. “The biggest issue we have in the region is the fragmentation of our economies,” he said.

Bejjani noted that in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region only 16 percent of trade is between other countries in the region, removing oil trade this figure drops below 5 percent. In comparison, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region sees regional trade at 56 percent, he said.

“In reality this region doesn’t work together, it works with the world but it doesn’t work together,” he concluded.



Last Update: Wednesday, 22 January 2020 KSA 23:49 - GMT 20:49