Pakistan’s youth a ‘big resource’ for growth: PM Imran Khan

The large young population of Pakistan is a “big resource” that will enable growth, said the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan during an address at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



The young have historically been neglected because, Khan explained, “we did not concentrate on skill development.”



He pointed to programs to develop skills that his administration has since started as one solution to this problem. “2020 is the year that we want to lift our growth rate and provide jobs to our young people,” he said.



Khan also noted several other economic advantages of Pakistan. The country’s mineral wealth in particular is “sadly untapped,” he said, and it is “sitting on one of the most precious gold and copper reserves.”



To illustrate this point, Khan said that Pakistan has “enough reserves that we could pay off all our foreign debt.”



The Prime Minister concluded by stating that his government has become focused on tackling corruption as a way in which to encourage long-term sustainable growth.



“My government’s biggest challenge is how we can improve our governance so we can tap our potential,” he said.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 00:49 - GMT 21:49