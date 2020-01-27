Chinese products can still be imported amid coronavirus fears: Customs authority

Fears over the deadly coronavirus originating in China have not impacted the regulations involving imports from the Asian country, the Dubai Customs Authority told Al Arabiya English when asked.

There is currently “no problem” importing Chinese goods, a representative said.

News of the virus has gripped the world with 冠状病毒, which translates to “coronavirus,” trending on the Chinese version of twitter, Weibo.

In Western social media, some users have called for a boycott over Chinese goods as consumers fear that the virus could be transmitted via contact with products imported from the Asian giant.

#coronavirus which originated in China, has entered in USA and some of the SE Asian countries as well. It is a dieses that transfer from animal to human and subsequently carry forward through any means...

We must stay away from Chinese Products... — RoyalBengal - Support CAA 🇮🇳 (@DakhsinRoy) January 23, 2020

يجب مقاطعة المنتجات الصينيه على الاقل في الأوقات الحاليه ولكن هل يفعل التجار هذا الشئ https://t.co/h6lPiLKEts — saudi-walker (@MOKHLEDALOTAIBI) January 26, 2020

Translated: Chinese products must be boycotted, at least for the time being, but will merchants do this?



Coronavirus?

My daughter posed an interested question about this Corona virus from China: "How do we not know that the Chinese products we buy from Amazon are not also a source of this infection?"@coronavirus#coronavirus — douglaschick (@douglaschick) January 25, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the coronavirus outbreak a grave situation on Sunday, and authorities have since restricted travel within and from the country.

Ma Xiaowei, the head of China’s health ministry, said that the country is now in a “crucial stage” as it attempts to contain the spread of the disease.

The impact of coronavirus fears on Middle Eastern markets has been severe. The Saudi Stock Exchange’s (Tadawul) headline index the TASI ended trading Monday down 1.78 percent, while Dubai’s main index fell 1.16 percent. Other regional markets followed the trend, with Kuwait’s market down 0.97 percent, and the Bahraini market down 0.13 percent.

Regional officials have urged for calm. On Monday, the UAE Minister of Energy Suhail al-Mazroui on Monday urged markets to not overreact to the possible impact of the coronavirus on oil demand.

In his statement, al-Mazroui added that he is confident in the ability of China and the international community to bring the outbreak under control.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said on Sunday that there have been no recorded cases of the virus in the Kingdom. “The staff at the [airport] clinics are inspecting all passengers arriving from China and measuring their vitals,” the Kingdom's Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiah said in a statement.

Coronavirus, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 81 people and infected 2,000 others.

The outbreak is believed to be the result of the consumption of a pathogen usually found in wild animals. Exotic animals are commonly found in markets in China, where their meat is sold for food or traditional medicines.

The lethal virus has spread to countries outside of China, including the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, and France.

