Lebanon lays out ‘painful steps’ required in financial rescue plan

A policy statement by Lebanon’s new government calls for interest rate cuts and bank recapitalization in a rescue plan that includes “painful steps” to address the country’s financial crisis, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Sunday.



The policy statement was agreed on Saturday by a cabinet committee that will meet on Monday to give it final approval and will be the basis of a confidence vote from parliament.

Last Update: Sunday, 2 February 2020 KSA 19:07 - GMT 16:07