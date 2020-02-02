Lebanon lays out ‘painful steps’ required in financial rescue plan

A policy statement by Lebanon’s new government calls for interest rate cuts and bank recapitalization in a rescue plan that includes “painful steps” to address the country’s financial crisis, according to a draft seen by Reuters on Sunday.
The policy statement was agreed on Saturday by a cabinet committee that will meet on Monday to give it final approval and will be the basis of a confidence vote from parliament.
-
14 minutes ago in Middle East
-
54 minutes ago in World
-
1 hours ago in Sports
-
2 hours ago in News
-
2 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in Sports
-
3 hours ago in Entertainment
-
3 hours ago in World
-
5 hours ago in Sports
-
6 hours ago in Middle East
How are we doing?