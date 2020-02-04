ECONOMY
Saudi Arabian professional mentorship program opens intake for third year

Saudi students attend a class at the Technology College in Riyadh in this October 30, 2010 file photo. (File photo: Reuters))
Al Arabiya English Tuesday, 4 February 2020
A professional mentorship program in Saudi Arabia has launched its third year of applications with thousands of students expected to take up the opportunity to gain work skills.

Qimam matches students with leaders in the public and private sector, and offers them training sessions and visits to the offices of top companies. In its first year, the program received 13,000 applications, rising to 18,000 last year. Applications for the third year opened at the end of last month and will continue until February 27.

“Qimam offers high-potential university students access to some of the Kingdom’s most prominent industry leaders,” the program’s co-founder Annas Abedin said. Qimam was launched in 2018 in association with McKinsey, the consulting firm.

Qimam is open to bachelor’s and master’s students studying at any Saudi Arabian university and universities abroad. The selection process is based on students’ academic achievement, their extracurricular activities and their efforts related to social responsibility.

“Given the vast pool of intellectually-curious, emerging talent in Saudi Arabia, the country’s youth has immense potential to have a direct impact on the transformations underway,” said Abdullah Saidan, associate partner at McKinsey Middle East.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 February 2020 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34
Saudi Arabian professional mentorship program opens intake for third year
