Thiam quits as Credit Suisse CEO after spying scandal split

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after a power struggle with Chairman Urs Rohner at Switzerland’s second-biggest bank over a damaging spying scandal.
The Zurich-based lender said on Friday that Thiam would be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, who is head of the Swiss business at Credit Suisse. The departure ends a conflict between Thiam and Rohner after revelations the bank had snooped on former executives triggered questions over its culture and management.
Credit Suisse’s spying surfaced in September when former star wealth manager Iqbal Khan, after switching to rival UBS, confronted a private detective following him and his wife through Zurich.
But Thiam’s exit will not draw a line under the affair at Credit Suisse. Some international investors had spoken out in favor of the CEO in his battle with Rohner and Switzerland’s market supervisor is probing the board’s oversight of Thiam and his top lieutenants.
The bank’s shares were down 3.7 percent by 0935 GMT.
Credit Suisse’s board said that Rohner had its backing to complete his term until April 2021.
Thiam, 57, was appointed as CEO in 2015, having never previously worked for a bank. At Credit Suisse, the ex-Prudential boss focused on cutting costs, reducing risk, scaling back investment banking to focus more on wealth management, and strengthening its balance sheet.
Engineering that turnaround led to three years of consecutive losses, but the bank returned to profit in 2018, leading to plaudits for the former Ivory Coast government minister and McKinsey management consultant.
What the bank initially described as a rogue spying case run by then-Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee widened as details emerged of additional instances of surveillance.
Swiss financial supervisor FINMA is conducting its own investigation after the bank subsequently acknowledged that it had tailed former human resources head Peter Goerke.
Thiam again said he knew nothing about the surveillance.
“I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues. It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused anxiety and hurt. I regret that this happened and it should never have taken place,” Thiam said in the statement.
