Turkey, Indonesia limit Chinese imports on coronavirus fears: Reports

Turkey and Indonesia have both announced that they will be limiting imports of some live food products from China, according to media reports.

Turkey’s state media agency announced on Friday that it would suspend all imports of animal products from China as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Separately, Indonesia’s Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry said last week that it would temporarily limit the imports of Chinese fish products, according to Indonesian weekly magazine Tempo.

Customs authorities in the US, Europe and across the rest of the Middle East continue to allow the import of Chinese goods in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 811 on Sunday after the hard-hit Hubei province reported 81 new fatalities.

The toll is now higher than the global number of deaths caused by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which killed 774 people in 2002-2003.

There are now more than 36,690 confirmed cases across China.

