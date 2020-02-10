Dubai’s Emirates NBD to raise $500 mln in bonds

Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD is set to raise $500 million in five-year bonds on Monday, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.



The deal attracted over $2.2 billion in orders, according to the document.



ANZ, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Societe Generale and ICBC have been appointed to arrange the deal.

Last Update: Monday, 10 February 2020 KSA 22:25 - GMT 19:25