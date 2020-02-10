ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Dubai’s Emirates NBD to raise $500 mln in bonds

Emirates NBD is set to raise $500 million in five-year bonds on Monday, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed. (Reuters)
Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020
Text size A A A

Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD is set to raise $500 million in five-year bonds on Monday, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The deal attracted over $2.2 billion in orders, according to the document.

ANZ, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Societe Generale and ICBC have been appointed to arrange the deal.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 10 February 2020 KSA 22:25 - GMT 19:25
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Dubai’s Emirates NBD to raise $500 mln in bonds
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed