Dubai’s Emirates NBD to raise $500 mln in bonds

Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD is set to raise $500 million in five-year bonds on Monday, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.
The deal attracted over $2.2 billion in orders, according to the document.
ANZ, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Societe Generale and ICBC have been appointed to arrange the deal.
-
37 minutes ago in World
-
1 hour ago in Fashion & Beauty
-
1 hours ago in Variety
-
1 hours ago in North Africa
-
1 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in North Africa
-
3 hours ago in Middle East
-
3 hours ago in Sports
-
3 hours ago in Economy
How are we doing?