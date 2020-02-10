NMC Health reveals KKR, GK approaches as founder Shetty steps back

NMC Health disclosed preliminary buyout approaches from private equity firms KKR and GK Investment on Monday, lifting its shares, which have dropped dramatically since Muddy Waters last year queried its financial statements.
The largest private healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates said separately that its co-chair and founder BR Shetty had stepped back from its board after he informed NMC of potentially inaccurate reporting of his holdings.
Shetty was not immediately available for comment on the NMC statement, which said the company was investigating.
NMC, which joined the London Stock Exchange in 2012 and was promoted to the blue chip FTSE 100 index in 2017, operates clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across 19 countries.
But it has lost more than two-thirds of its value since US-based short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements in December, prompting major shareholders to sell out.
“Today’s bizarre disclosures about even more pledges and debt validate that the cockroach theory is alive and well - what we found is likely just the tip of the iceberg,” Muddy Waters’ Carson Block said in a statement.
“As for the notion that NMC might receive private equity bids, it’s hard for us to believe they would survive due diligence,” he added.
NMC declined to comment on the short-seller’s statement.
However, earlier NMC said: “The Company’s operations continue to perform strongly, and the Company expects to report full-year 2019 results in-line with management’s expectations.”
