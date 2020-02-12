ECONOMY
Lebanon to request IMF technical help: Government source

IMF logo. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Beirut Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Lebanon will ask the International Monetary Fund for technical assistance to draw up a stabilization plan for its financial and economic crisis, including how to restructure its public debt, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official request for technical help would be sent to the IMF soon, the source said. “There has been contact with the IMF but Lebanon will send an official request in the coming hours to have a team dedicated to dealing with technical assistance,” the source said.

“Lebanon is ... seeking advice from the IMF on whether to pay the Eurobond maturity amid concerns that any reprofiling of Lebanon’s debt should be conducted in an orderly way to avoid damaging the country’s banking system,” the source said, referring to a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing on March 9.
 

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15
