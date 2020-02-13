Cleveland Clinic has treated over 6,000 cancer patients in Abu Dhabi: CEO

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has treated over 6,000 cancer patients, Dr. Rakesh Suri, the CEO of the clinic told Al Arabiya English on Wednesday.

The clinic is building a new 185,000-square-foot cancer center on its campus to expand its caregiving capacity and provide more space for treatment and radiation facilities.

“In 2019, we saw as many patients flying to the nation and coming to the emirate for Cleveland Clinic quality care at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, as we see in Cleveland, Ohio each year, after 100 years of growing our practice,” Suri said.

He went on to note that this growth likely points to a shortage of care in the region, a dynamic that the clinic is seeking to combat.

“We’re seeing a historic number of patients are flying to us for our center of excellence care, whether it be brain, eye, heart and lung intensive care unit therapy, digestive disease, transplantation or cancer,” he added.

Headlines related to health have been dominated since January by the coronavirus epidemic originating from Hubei, China. Suri urged residents of the UAE to remember that the country “is one of the safest places on the planet to be protected from a disease like the coronavirus.”

“The government and academic health care organizations like Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are in very close communication… as the situation evolves globally, we are staying on top of it,” he said.

