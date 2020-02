Lebanon’s government formed a committee to study how to deal with looming sovereign debt maturities, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March, local TV stations al-Jadeed and LBC said.

Lebanon is studying options for its Eurobond maturities including whether to pay, the finance minister said on Thursday after a meeting with the president and central bank governor.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 16:24 - GMT 13:24