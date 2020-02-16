Lebanon's MEA to require payment in dollars as crisis bites: Report

Lebanon's state-owned carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA) will only accept cash payment in US dollars from Monday, the National News Agency reported, as the country grapples with a foreign currency liquidity crisis.
The decision reported late on Saturday and confirmed to Reuters by an MEA source on Sunday drew criticism including from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) whose leader, former foreign minister Gebran Bassil, called the move illegal.
-
6 minutes ago in Gulf
-
12 minutes ago in Middle East
-
24 minutes ago in Middle East
-
43 minutes ago in Economy
-
1 hours ago in Markets
-
1 hours ago in Gulf
-
1 hours ago in Reports
-
1 hours ago in Economy
-
1 hours ago in Economy
-
2 hours ago in World
How are we doing?