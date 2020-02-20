IMF experts meet Lebanese PM Diab: TV

A team of IMF experts met Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday at the start of a visit to provide Lebanon with advice on how to tackle an unprecedented financial and economic crisis, Lebanese broadcasters LBC and al-Jadeed reported.
The IMF has said the team will visit from Feb. 20-23 to meet authorities on economic challenges and provide broad technical advice. Lebanon has not requested IMF financial assistance.
