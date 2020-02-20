ECONOMY
IMF experts meet Lebanese PM Diab: TV

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab arrives at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Thursday, 20 February 2020
A team of IMF experts met Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Thursday at the start of a visit to provide Lebanon with advice on how to tackle an unprecedented financial and economic crisis, Lebanese broadcasters LBC and al-Jadeed reported.

The IMF has said the team will visit from Feb. 20-23 to meet authorities on economic challenges and provide broad technical advice. Lebanon has not requested IMF financial assistance.
 

Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 11:33 - GMT 08:33
