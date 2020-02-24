ECONOMY
LATEST
BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Boris Johnson set to begin trade talks with US in two weeks

File photo of US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured at the G7 summit. (AP)
Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020
Text size A A A

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to begin trade talks with the United States within the coming two weeks, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The British government’s “red lines” for the trade negotiations, due to be published next week, are expected to push back against US demands for its pharmaceutical firms to have greater access to the UK market, the report said.

The moves on trade with the United States will be seen as an attempt to put further pressure on the European Union, whose leaders have questioned whether a trade deal can be agreed before the end of year, the report added.

Johnson is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in June.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 03:51 - GMT 00:51
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Boris Johnson set to begin trade talks with US in two weeks
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed