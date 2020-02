Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong until March 28, the airline said on Wednesday, citing a drop in demand.



The UAE suspended all flights to mainland China, except Beijing, on Feb. 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak there.



Etihad has suspended flights to Hong Kong since Feb. 21, it said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 16:26 - GMT 13:26