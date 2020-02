Turkey’s lira weakened 0.2 percent against the dollar on Friday after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria’s northwest Idlib region killed 33 Turkish soldiers and Turkey said it will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.

The lira stood at 6.2195 against the US currency at 0415 GMT, weakening from a close of 6.2080 on Thursday, bringing its losses so far this year to more than 4 percent.

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 07:31 - GMT 04:31