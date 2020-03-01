ECONOMY
Italy to introduce measures worth 3.6 billion euros to tackle coronavirus

A general view of empty Duomo square, as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in northern Italy, in Milan, Italy, February 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Rome Sunday, 1 March 2020
Italy will introduce this week measures worth 3.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion), or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), to help the economy withstand the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday.

In an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, Gualtieri said he was confident the European Union would approve the necessary hike in Italy’s official deficit target, adding that eurogroup ministers would talk mid-week by phone about the situation.

Italy is suffering the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, registering more than 1,100 confirmed cases since the contagion came to light on February 20. At least 29 people have died.
 

Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 13:06 - GMT 10:06
