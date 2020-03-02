ECONOMY
Lebanon’s PM Diab says decision on Eurobonds on Friday or Saturday: Report

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab arrives at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Monday, 2 March 2020
A final decision on Lebanon’s Eurobonds will be taken on Friday or Saturday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab was quoted as saying by the head of the Lebanese media council after a meeting on Monday.

Lebanon has said it will announce a decision this week regarding its Eurobonds, which include a $1.2 billion issue maturing on March 9 and others that mature in April and June.

The country is widely expected to restructure the sovereign bonds after a long-brewing economic crisis, which came to a head last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against Lebanon’s ruling elite over corruption and bad governance.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 20:08 - GMT 17:08
