Iran oil minister expects “very difficult” OPEC, non-OPEC meeting: Iranian media

Iran’s oil minister expects a “very difficult” meeting in Vienna on Friday between OPEC and oil exporting countries that are not part of the group, including Russia, the Iranian energy news service Shana cited him as saying.
OPEC on Thursday told Russia and others oil exporters it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil cuts until the end of 2020, saying a big move was needed to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
