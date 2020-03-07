ECONOMY
Lebanon leaders oppose repaying debt maturities: Presidency

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Saturday, 7 March 2020
Lebanon’s top leaders oppose repaying the country’s looming debt maturities, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday after a meeting at the presidential palace.

The president, prime minister, parliament speaker, central bank governor and head of the country’s banking association attended the meeting.

“The attendees decided unanimously to stand by the government in any choice it makes in terms of managing the debt, except paying the debt maturities,” the statement said.
 

