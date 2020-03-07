Lebanon's banks ready to talk to foreign creditors on debt restructure: Report

Lebanon's banks are ready to talk with the country's foreign creditors as the government seeks to restructure its debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.



Houlihan Lokey has been appointed financial adviser by the Association of Banks in Lebanon to help with the process, the source said.



Lebanon announced on Saturday that it cannot meet its debt payments and halted a March 9 bond payment of $1.2 billion, setting the heavily indebted state on course for a sovereign default as it grapples with a financial crisis.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 22:47 - GMT 19:47