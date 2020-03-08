Coronavirus: UN trade body predicts big hit to foreign direct investment

The coronavirus outbreak will cause global foreign direct investment (FDI) to shrink by 5 percent-15 percent from previous forecasts, resulting in only marginal growth in 2020-21, with automotive, airlines and energy industries hit hardest, a United Nations report released on Sunday indicated.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said that the negative impact of the virus would likely get worse.
Of 100 multinational companies which UNCTAD tracks as a global economic barometer, many are slowing capital expenditure in affected areas and 41 have so far issued profit warnings, which will hit reinvested earnings, a major driver of FDI, UNCTAD said.
Most of the profit warnings are from consumer-facing companies, indicating that slowing demand, for now, is expected to have more direct effects on earnings than production or supply chain disruptions.
