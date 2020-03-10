Egypt's urban consumer inflation falls to 5.3 percent in February

Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation fell to 5.3 per cent in February from 7.2 per cent in January, the official Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) said on Tuesday, boosting the chances of an interest rate cut early next month.
Month-on-month inflation stood at 0 percent compared to 0.7 percent in January, the agency said. Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, fell to 1.9 percent year-on-year in February from 2.7 percent in January.
The drop in headline inflation was driven by a decline in the price of vegetables and was greater than expected, said Allen Sandeep, of Naeem Brokerage. “In our view, good news for policy makers as it clears the way for another rate cut,” he said, referring to the central bank's next monetary policy committee meeting on April 2.
Read more:
Egypt’s inflation lowest in nearly a decade
-
24 minutes ago in Economy
-
48 minutes ago in Middle East
-
1 hours ago in World
-
1 hours ago in World
-
2 hours ago in North Africa
-
2 hours ago in Gulf
-
2 hours ago in Economy
-
2 hours ago in Economy
-
3 hours ago in Features
-
3 hours ago in Middle East
How are we doing?