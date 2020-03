Lebanon’s budget deficit for 2019 is equivalent to 11.4 percent of GDP, the country’s Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Tuesday.

Lebanese officials had projected a budget deficit for 2019 of less than 9 percent of GDP but later said the figure would likely end up higher because of the country's deep economic crisis.



Read more:



Lebanon’s dollar reserves critically low: Economists



Lebanon PM Diab says government can’t pay its debt, suspends March bond paymen



Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 21:27 - GMT 18:27