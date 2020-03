Russia and Saudi Arabia will continue to develop their investment partnership, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Disagreements between the two countries have intensified in recent days over oil production policy, but Dmitriev said attempts to “break up” the partnership would not work.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 19:14 - GMT 16:14