British Airways to ground aircraft, lay off staff due to coronavirus

British Airways will ground aircraft like never before and lay off staff due to coronavirus in a battle by the company to tackle what its chief executive called the most serious crisis in aviation history.
“It is a crisis of global proportions like no other we have known,” BA CEO Alex Cruz told staff in a global message seen by Reuters. BA is owned by IAG. “Please do not underestimate the seriousness of this for our company,” he added.
