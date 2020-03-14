Coronavirus: Saudi Central Bank announces $13 bln financing package

Saudi Arabia’s central bank said on Saturday it had prepared a 50 billion riyal ($13 billion) package to help small and medium-sized enterprises cope with the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.



The funding from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is aimed at granting SMEs six-month deferrals on bank payments, concessional financing and exemptions from the costs of a loan guarantee program.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

ALSO READ:

Saudi Arabia detects 17 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 103

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 21:36 - GMT 18:36