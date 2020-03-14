Coronavirus: UAE Central Bank announces $27.22 bln fiscal support scheme

The UAE Central Bank announced on Saturday a comprehensive $27.22 billion (100 billion dirhams) targeted economic support scheme aimed at containing coronavirus.
The Central Bank of the UAE had said on Wednesday that it is prepared to support the country’s banking system in mitigating any downside risk from the coronavirus outbreak, according to Abu Dhabi-based The National.
