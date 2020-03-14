ECONOMY
Coronavirus case: IMF advises HQ staff to work from home

The International Monetary Fund HQ in Washington. (Supplied)
Reuters, Washington Saturday, 14 March 2020
The International Monetary Fund on Friday advised all staff at its Washington, D.C., headquarters to work from home until further notice after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, an IMF spokesman said.

The fund said it also has suspended all mission travel to European countries designated as Level 3 community spread areas by the Centers for Disease Control, but it “remains fully operational and stands ready to serve its members.”

Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 01:06 - GMT 22:06
