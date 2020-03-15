Saudi central bank will intervene if liquidity needed: Governor

Saudi Arabia’s central bank is ready to intervene should the Kingdom’s liquidity situation become too tight or credit becomes effected, Ahmed al-Kholifey, governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), told Al Arabiya on Sunday.
“We will not hesitate to interfere when liquidity is tight or credit is affected, and the next stage of the stimulus program depends on future developments," he said. “We closely monitor the liquidity, the size of lending to the private sector, and the quality of loans, including non-performing loans.”
