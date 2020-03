Abu Dhabi airport closed one of three terminals with flights from terminal 2 now operating from terminal 1.

The airport made the announcement in a tweet, without citing a reason for the change.

The move is to “streamline airport operations, for “enhancing the passenger experience and “increasing the efficiency of our airline partner’s operations, a spokesman for the company said in an emailed statement.

The airport is home to Etihad Airways, which operates out of terminal 3.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 17:28 - GMT 14:28