Lebanon banks to shut until March 29 due to coronavirus

Women use ATMs at Blom bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Monday, 16 March 2020
Bank branches in Lebanon will close from March 17-29 for the safety of employees during the coronavirus outbreak, the banking association said on Monday.

It said work would continue to provide salaries in Lebanese pounds and necessary transactions for companies especially those related to food and medical supplies.

The government declared a medical state of emergency on Sunday, announcing a shutdown that included most public institutions and private companies.

Last Update: Monday, 16 March 2020 KSA 20:49 - GMT 17:49
