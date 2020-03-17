Coronavirus: Majid Al Futtaim limits opening hours at malls in region

The Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim has announced on Tuesday its new operating working hours for malls across the region.



According to the mega mall operator, the opening hours will be restricted from 12 pm to 8 pm from Wednesday, excluding its supermarket chain Carrefour and its pharmacies within the malls.



In Dubai, MAF’s malls Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Deira, are a major draw for residents as well as visitors.



Majid Al Futtaim said from March 18 the malls will now open at 12 pm and close by 8 pm.



According to local media, the move is intended to limit the coronavirus spread. The new timings will apply across the region at all its malls.

The restricted timings will also allow for increased cleaning and sanitization of the properties.

The new timings were mentioned in a letter, seen by Al Arabiya English dated March 17, by “CEO Shopping Malls” to tenants at MAF Shopping Malls

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.



MAF said the company has implemented various steps over the past few weeks to combat the spread of coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

UAE Crown Prince: Food, medicine supply ‘infinite’ amid coronavirus



Coronavirus: Delivery apps urge UAE customers to go for ‘contactless delivery’



Coronavirus: Bahrain to cover utility payments for individuals, firms

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 March 2020 KSA 22:38 - GMT 19:38