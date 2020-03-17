Coronavirus: Majid Al Futtaim limits opening hours at malls in region

The Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim has announced on Tuesday its new operating working hours for malls across the region.
According to the mega mall operator, the opening hours will be restricted from 12 pm to 8 pm from Wednesday, excluding its supermarket chain Carrefour and its pharmacies within the malls.
In Dubai, MAF’s malls Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Deira, are a major draw for residents as well as visitors.
Majid Al Futtaim said from March 18 the malls will now open at 12 pm and close by 8 pm.
According to local media, the move is intended to limit the coronavirus spread. The new timings will apply across the region at all its malls.
