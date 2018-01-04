Oil hits highest since 2015 on Iran unrest, tighter market

Oil rose further above $68 a barrel on Thursday to the highest since May 2015, supported by unrest in Iran raising concern about risks to supplies, cold weather in the United States boosting demand and OPEC-led output cuts.
Six days of anti-government protests in Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer, have added a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices. The unrest has not, however, affected production or exports in Iran.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 6 cents at $67.90 a barrel at 1005 GMT and traded as high as $68.27. US crude rose 23 cents to $61.86 and also touched the highest since May 2015.
“There is enough support for prices with the cold in the US and the geopolitical factor,” said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix.
Freezing weather in the United States has spurred short-term demand, especially for heating oil.
Apart from the spike in May 2015, oil is trading at its highest since December 2014 - the month after a historic decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to stop cutting output to prop up prices deepened a price collapse.
