Libya’s NOC chief says instability could lead to 95% oil production loss

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief said on Saturday continued instability in Libya could make it lose 95% of its oil production.



“Unfortunately if the situation will continue like this I’m afraid that maybe 95% of production will be lost,” Mustafa Sanalla told reporters in Jeddah ahead of a ministerial panel gathering on Sunday of top OPEC and non-OPEC producers.



Sanalla said an attack had happened near Zella oilfield earlier on Saturday.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 May 2019 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20