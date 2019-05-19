Saudi energy minister says attacks put security of oil supply at risk

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that recent attacks on Saudi energy assets had put the security of oil supply at risk but did not affect his country’s output.



He also called on Saudi Arabia's partners to condemn the attacks.



Four commercial ships were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last Sunday, and two days later drones attacked oil installations west of the Saudi capital Riyadh.



Al-Falih was speaking in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of a ministerial panel meeting of top OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34