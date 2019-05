United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday that oil producers were capable of filling any gap in the oil market and that relaxing supply cuts was not “the right decision.”



Al-Mazrouei said that the UAE does not want to see an increase in inventories that could lead to prices collapsing.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 17:57 - GMT 14:57