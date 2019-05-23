ENERGY
Official says Pakistan to get Saudi oil on credit as of July

File photo of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in open horse carriage with Pakistani PM Imran Khan in Islamabad. (Courtesy: Bandar al-Jaloud)
The Associated Press, Islamabad Thursday, 23 May 2019
A Pakistani official says the much-anticipated Saudi oil will start flowing to Islamabad as of July, with payments deferred for three years.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh says the buy-now-pay-later deal with the kingdom, reached last October, will enable Pakistan to overcome a balance of payment crisis.

Shaikh is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on finance and economic affairs.

Shaikh took to Twitter on Wednesday night, thanking Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for “activating the deferred payment for petroleum products” of $275 million per month.

The value amounts to $3.2 billion per year.

The crown prince visited Pakistan in February.

Saudi Arabia is a leading supplier of oil to Pakistan, which earlier this month reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $6 billion bailout.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 May 2019 KSA 17:02 - GMT 14:02
